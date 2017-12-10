Hannibal Buress Forced Into Cop Car After Contesting Arrest

A night of celebration quickly took a sharp wrong turn when Miami law enforcement apprehended comedian Hannibal Buress. The Broad City actor was presumably in town for the city’s annual Art Basel weekend when cops slapped handcuffs on him for “disorderly intoxication” and trespassing, TMZ reports.

While standing with his hands behind his back resting on the officers’ car, Buress contested his detainment and repeatedly asked the cops the “probable cause” for his arrest before he was pushed into the vehicle.

Video shortly surfaced of the incident, which originally occurred around 10:30 p.m. (Dec. 9), the Miami Herald reports.

Buress made bail around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning (Dec. 10).