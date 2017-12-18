Issa Rae brought the comedy Insecure to HBO, and it’s garnered rave reviews since premiering in 2016. Now, the premium-cable network is picking up two more probable gems from the self-proclaimed “Awkward Black Girl.”

According to Deadline, the comedy Him Or Her as well as the drama Sweet Life are part of the Golden-Globe nominee’s “first look” producing deal with HBO. Him Or Her chronicles the life of a bisexual black man, and is co-executive produced by writer and Emmy-winner, Travon Free. The single-camera show will be 30 minutes long.

Sweet Life, which will focus on affluent black teens in a Los Angeles neighborhood, was seemingly teased in a video Rae appeared in over the summer, in which she pitched about a showing following the lives of well-off teens of color.

“Think 90210 or Gossip Girl for black kids,”she said in the video. “Maybe we call it Ladera Heights 90041. It could be Potomac Maryland 20854. That’s the real sh*t.” Sweet Life will be co-produced by Rae and Scandal writer Raamla Mohamed, and will be an hour-long show.

There’s no word on when we can expect the shows to drop, however, we can’t wait to see the finished products.