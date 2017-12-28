Marijuana smokers in Long Beach can now enjoy their two loves: that “broccoli” and fried foods.

READ McScuse Me? McDonald’s Launches New ‘McVegan’ Burger in Europe

Beloved fast-food chain, Jack In The Box will offer a boxed meal starting next month, explicitly marketed to stoners, as a celebration of California’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

The “Merry Munchie Meal” includes two tacos, five mini choros, three chicken strips and a drink all for $4.20. It’s available at select locations in Long Beach from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, with the possibility of it becoming more widely available after the first run.

Fortune reports the box is co-branded with Merry Jane, a Snoop Dogg-backed lifestyle website for cannabis culture.

According to the site, Jack In The Box’s Chief Marketing Officer Iwona Alter said the franchise is simply “welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it.”

READ Women Climb Through McDonald’s Drive-Thru To Attack Manager Over Nuggets They Never Ordered

We’re not even mad.