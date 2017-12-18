Jaden Smith Climbs Mountains For His “George Jeff” Video

Jaden Smith made headlines over the weekend — thanks to his moonwalk at the Rolling Loud festival — but he also released new visuals from SYRE.

From the highest point he could find at the time, the eclectic youngster fired off his “George Jeff” rhymes with his gold grill gleaming in the video.

“You know she know I’m the man/I got her number on the Gram/I would never understand/Kick it with Rich the Kid/I just woke up with the bands/30 South and we in France/I just woke up, I’m in Cannes/Never let ‘em have a chance/Huh, cheetah prints on the pants/Expelliarmus, me and Harry Potter in the Benz,” raps Jaden on the song.

Watch the new visuals below.

