On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Houston Rockets point guard James Harden showed his support for Philly rapper Meek Mill by visiting him in prison.

Harden traveled to the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Penn, and reported back on social media that the MMG cohort’s “spirit is high.”

“Got a chance to see my bro Meek Mill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out by February,” Harden wrote. “Told me to tell y’all when he get out he got some (fire) for y’all.”

According to TMZ, Harden even had special “Free Meek” sneakers made and is planning to wear them on Thursday (Dec. 28), when the Rockets play the Boston Celtics.