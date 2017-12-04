An aspiring R&B singer from Detroit has been charged with murder. Jamique Dismuke was arrested in the drive-by shooting of 25-year-old David Brown late last month, Detroit’s Fox 2 news reports.

Dismuke, also 25, is accused of driving the vehicle used in the shooting. Brown was shot and killed while he sat in the car alongside his cousin, Curtis Davis.

“They started shooting out of nowhere,” Davis, who wasn’t able to identify the shooter because he was sitting in the back seat, told the news outlet.

He also described how the “terrifying” incident continues to haunt him. “I think about it every night. It was the worst thing I’ve been through in my life.”

But Dismuke’s family doesn’t believe that she would help someone commit a drive by, especially at the risk of losing her young son. “Her son, that’s her life,” a relative said. “That girl has never been into anything. You can ask anyone around here.”

Dismuke describes herself on Facebook as an R&B singer/songwriter, and has posted various performance videos on YouTube including song covers of Mary J. Blige and SZA.

She is being held at Detroit’s Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility on felony murder and homicide charges. Her next court date is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8.