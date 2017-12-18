It was a link up of legendary proportions last night (Dec. 17) as Missy Elliott surprised fans at the final stop of Janet Jackson’s State Of World Tour in Atlanta. In the middle of an action-packed set, Jackson transitioned into “Burnitup” featuring Elliott, who popped up amid a rave of cheers from the Atlanta crowd. The two bounced about the stage, trading lyrics and groovy dance moves.

The 56-city State of The World Tour was a continuation of the Unbreakable World Tour which was postponed due to Jackson’s pregnancy in 2016. Elliott took to Twitter to shout-out the Control mega star, saying, “You still AMAZE ME with your performances! You are 4ever LEGENDARY.”

Check out a clip of the performance below.

Thank you @JanetJackson for bringing me out on your last show for this tour! You still AMAZE ME with your performances! YOU are 4ever LEGENDARY❤️you pic.twitter.com/zDROHMc9pE — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 18, 2017

This story was originally posted on Billboard.