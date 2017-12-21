If you ever wondered whether JAY-Z and Beyonce do normal things like the rest of us, here’s your proof. The two were spotted at Solange’s son, Julez’s birthday party this week, and they were hitting the electric slide.

In the now-viral video, Hov, Bey, and Tina and Richard Lawson were caught on camera showing off their best moves on the dance floor as Frankie Beverley and Maze’s classic hit, “Before I Let Go” played on the overheard. While we all knew Beyonce could move her feet, it was somewhat satisfying to see JAY-Z keep up with the favorite line dance.

It’s always cool to see celebrities doing relatable things. Check out the video below.