Jay Z is on a roll this year. No matter what you hear, you can’t hate him. During a performance on his 4:44 tour in Oakland, the rapper noticed something gripping in the crowd and couldn’t ignore it. He then welcomed a fan with a distinct sign onto the stage.

Before having fellow fans help Christina Cruz through the crowd, Jay chanted to her, “I see you. I love you.” Cruz’s sign read, “I’ve beat cancer twice. Selfie or hug?” evoking some pathos in him. When Cruz got to the stage, the rapper honored her wish with a hug. Cruz’s friend took a photo of the two together onstage making for a moment that she likely can’t and won’t forget.

Needless to say, fans didn’t mind that Jay stopped the show to offer some respect. The rapper’s sentiment scattered through the arena and permeated the crowd. Hov is giving out support in all directions as he vocalized support for Meek Mill earlier this year, too.

Attendees took to recording and posting videos of the heartfelt moment to their social media accounts.