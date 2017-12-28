Earlier this year, JAY-Z unleashed a fleet of music videos that accompanied his thirteenth studio album, 4:44 (Roc Nation). Each Friday evening shortly after the project’s release (June 30), fans were treated to short films and extended commentary for songs like “The Story of O.J.,” “Bam,” “Moonlight,” “Marcy Me,” and now “Family Feud.”

On Thursday morning (Dec. 28), TIDAL published a teaser for the aforementioned melody which will depict instances of breaking the sacrament of matrimony and reconciliation as depicted within the song’s lyrics. As it featured vocals from JAY-Z’s wife and mother of his three children, Beyonce, the world-renowned entertainer will also make an appearance in the visual.

From the 34-second teaser, viewers will see a snippet of the Carters on opposite sides of a confessional cabinet, and a scene of infidelity which ends in a presumably fatal finale that paints a larger picture.

The full video drops Friday (Dec. 29) on TIDAL, which is currently promoting a free preview membership for the holidays that solely requires your email to sign up.