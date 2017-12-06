JAY-Z and his one-time mentor Jaz-O seemed to have put their past differences to the side. Last night (Dec 5) in Chicago, Hov, Jaz and Emory Jones posed together for a photo backstage at the 4:44 tour.

Their history goes back to JAY’s teenage years in Marcy Projects, when Jaz was the local neighborhood rap star. At the time Hov was still an aspiring rapper/hustler with a lot to learn. One of the Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s earliest music video appearances happened in Jaz-O’s 1989 release “Hawaiian Sophie.”

However, the two have been at odds after rumors started swirling about Jaz supplying Nas with personal information for the Queenbrige legend’s infamous diss track, “Ether.” After trading disses of their own throughout the years, the grown men are on the road to showing the rap world that bygones can always be bygones.

