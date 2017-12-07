JAY-Z Sends Love To Kanye West During His Chicago Show

As we all know, JAY-Z and Kanye West have an extremely complicated relationship. But although they may not be on the best of terms at the moment, they still love each other like family. In fact, during a stop in Chicago on his 4:44 tour on Dec. 6, Hov gave a special shout out to his little bro.

“Shout out Kanye West. Peace and love,” Jay told the crowd after performing Ye’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” “That was for you, Chi-town,” Jay said. Jigga also gave a special shout out to Chance the Rapper, another one of the city’s hometown heroes.

READ: New JAY-Z And Kanye West Documentary Examines Their Relationship

The show of support on stage comes shortly after Jay revealed in an interview with The New York Times, that he had recently spoken to Kanye over the phone. While the rumors have been swirling about their reported beef, Jay insisted they still have love and respect for one another. “I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him he’s my brother,” he recalled.

READ: Sorry Guys, JAY-Z & Kanye Didn’t Reunite On The 4:44 Tour

“I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us… Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. There’s always been a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.”

According to JAY-Z in his past sit-down with Rap Radar, it will take much more than a shout out to mend their broken relationship, but at least fans can see a glimpse of hope that “The Throne” will once again reign as one.