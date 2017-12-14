Jeezy Releases Kendrick Lamar And J.Cole-Assisted “American Dream”

After Jeezy released the tracklist to his forthcoming album, Pressure, “American Dream” featuring Kendrick Lamar, and J.Cole became one of the most anticipated songs in 2017.

The ATL native has made a career of feeding the streets, too. So today, the Snowman gifted fans with “American Dream,” which was officially debuted on Zane Lowe’s ‘Beats 1 Radio.’

With a recollecting instrumental laid down by Soundsmith, Jeezy, K.Dot and Cole rap about turning far-fetched dreams into reality.

“Got money to make, blow out the candles then cut up the cake/Then I put it on plate, I’m running the game, you running in place/Still a youngin at heart, but mentally, bitch I’m a hundred-and-eight/Like running the late 90s, my niggas is juggling weight/Running from state to state, gunning up ways to safety/I’m on a paper chase, whatever it takes to make me/A millionaire, silly cause I’m gonna really get there?/I mean, how many niggas is Jeezy?/Ya’ll make this shit sound so easy/Breezy, turn on the TV, see these niggas that trap on the CD/Meanwhile, back home, my niggas sell crack in the BP,” raps Cole.

TDE’s golden child, K.Dot comes in on the song’s last verse while Jeezy spits the first verse and handles the hook.

Pressure, Jeezy’s eighth studio album, will be available on all streaming services at midnight.

Stream “American Dream” below.

