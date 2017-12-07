Jeezy is making it a point to ensure his new album, Pressure, is one for the books. After rolling out a short teaser video announcing his new album, The Snowman unveiled the project’s official track list on Tuesday (Dec. 5) and called upon a myriad of rap’s elite for assistance.

Jizzle’s previously released singles, “Cold Summer” featuring Tee Grizzley and “Bottles Up” with Diddy are featured on Pressure. Jeezy flies solo on just four tracks, making way for him and his collaborators, which include 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, YG, Tory Lanez, Rick Ross and more, to exchange bars over the 13-track effort. While Jeezy’s forthcoming album features a host of high-profile acts, there’s one song, in particular, fans are salivating over: “American Dream” featuring J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

“American Dream” marks the pair’s first official song together — and the first taste of the long-rumored joint project that has been teased for years. On Black Friday in 2015, both Cole and Kendrick dropped remixes of each other’s songs — Cole rapped over Kendrick’s 2015 cut “Alright” while K. Dot rapped over “A Tale of 2 Citiez” causing anticipation for a joint project to reach an all-time high.

Aside from the release of Pressure, Jeezy might have another project in the works with his frequent collaborator T.I — well, as soon as both parties find the time. “I think at the time that we were really on it, I think he got busy and I went on tour,” he told Billboard in a recent interview.

“You know, Tip’s my brother, and he’s always going to be. The one thing that I’m going to say about Tip is that he’s always going to have great ideas. So me and him threw a couple of things back and forth. He talked about an album, I talked about a movie, and we’ve just been back and forth about it ever since. He wants to do an album and I want to do a movie. So if we can do a movie with a soundtrack, I think we’re good.”

View the full track list for Pressure below.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com