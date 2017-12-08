Jeezy And Puff Daddy Party Hard In New Video For “Bottles Up”

Jeezy and Puff Daddy aren’t strangers to doing it big. For Jeezy’s latest music visuals for “Bottles Up,” Snowman and Harlem’s Bad Boy show us how to ball like young black entrepreneurs.

In this flashy video, Jeezy and Diddy flaunt their lavish lifestyle while showing off wads of cash, and cruising through the city in a Maybach before landing on a yacth. Later, the two multi-millionaires find themselves in a corner store drinking Avion.

“Bottles Up” comes after the Tee Grizzley-assisted single, “Cold Summer,” and will be included on Jeezy’s forthcoming album, Pressure, which hits streaming services Dec. 15. Pressure is also available for pre-order on Jeezy’s webpage.

The follow-up to Trap or Die 3 will feature an all-star line-up of 2 Chainz, WizKid, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black, YG, Tory Lanez, Rick Ross and Trey Songz.

Watch the video above.