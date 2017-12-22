Jeezy has a few thoughts about rappers promoting drug use in their music. The Pressure MC spoke to Mass Appeal for their “Open Space” video series to talk about his new album, and also touch upon a controversial issue in the rap game.

READ: Jeezy Went Back To The Traps Of The ATL During ‘TIDAL X: Jeezy’ Show

Many rappers today frequently reference drug use in their songs, particularly lean, Molly, Xanax and Percocet. Jeezy notes that while he doesn’t judge people based on their interests, he says that rappers have a responsibility to their fans to discuss the dangers of drugs.

“I can get it if that’s your vice and that’s what you like, then we gon’ respect that,” he says, “But once your words get out and you telling people this is ‘it’ and that’s how it is, I don’t know if I could respect that.”

The Snowman also details that he has a family member who is a nurse, and he hears horror stories about “young kids” overdosing on drugs like Percocets.

“[Young kids are] listening to the music,” he continues. “Okay, the music is cool but, like, what you stand for, though? If I had a conversation with you, like, you gon’ be too doped up to tell me something cool? You know what I’m sayin’?”

He concludes his thoughts about the drug epidemic to remind viewers of the possibility of overdosing on lean. He brings up Pimp C, who died in 2007 as a result of overdosing on lean, in addition to suffering from sleep apnea.

“That was the indicator to me…I’m not drinkin’ that sh*t!” he explains.

“I can’t follow you to the end of the earth like for one, you don’t even know what the f**k you talkin’ bout. These people are leaders. I don’t think they understand that.”

READ: Stream Jeezy’s ‘Pressure’ Album Feat. 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Tee Grizzley And Others

Check out his comments around the 5:20 mark.