Jeezy Went Back To The Traps Of The ATL During ‘TIDAL X: Jeezy’ Show

Following the release of his highly anticipated album, Pressure, veteran MC, Jeezy, joined forces with ‘TIDAL’ for an exclusive live-streamed concert in front of his home crowd of Atlanta last night (Dec 20).

The live show titled, ‘TIDAL X: Jeezy,’ found Jeezy running through songs from his new album as well as classic tracks such as the Shawty Red-produced, “Who Dat” and the charged-up banger, “Bottom of the Map.” The Snowman even took time out to pay homage to the late ATL rapper, Shawty Lo was passed in a crash in 2016.

Stream the show below by clicking here.