Joe Budden may have moved on from Everyday Struggle, but he has lots to keep him busy. The New Jersey native and his longtime love, Cyn Santana, recently welcomed their first child together, and the infant is already making his Instagram debut.

The proud new mom shared the first full photo of Lexington Budden on Friday (Dec. 22), and yes, he’s too adorable for words.

In the precious pic, Baby Budden is rocking a grey onesie while swaddled in an white blank. Santana simply captioned the photo with her baby boy’s name and a blue heart.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdBTFFkDKr2/?hl=en&taken-by=cynsantana

The happy parents seem to be enjoying their first Christmas together with little Lex. Check below for more adorable family photos.

Story time kiddo….. A post shared by CCD Of Culture | MME (@joebudden) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc0OADIDJFc/?hl=en&taken-by=cynsantana