To say Joey Bada$$ had a stellar 2017 is an understatement. Earlier this year, the Pro Era chief dropped his critically acclaimed sophomore LP All-AmeriKKKan Badass. He spent the summer traveling all around the world to bring singles like “Temptation” and “Devastated” to life on stages everywhere. Recently, Joey revealed that he helped pen Post Malone’s top-charting single “Rockstar,” and now he’s resurfacing another gem from his secret arsenal.

Last night, Joey dropped off an unreleased collaboration with his fellow Pro Era rapper and producer Kirk Knight called Gazzliona. In the song title, Joey clarifies that the song was recorded on July 14, 2013, which was two weeks after he dropped his Summer Knights mixtape. Before dropping the record, Joey indicated that the song is “Old to us but will be new to y’all. Expect more spontaneity in 2018.”

Me & @KirkKnight dropping a joint tonight. Just cuz…. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) December 29, 2017

Old to us but will be new to y’all. Expect more spontaneity in 2018. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) December 29, 2017

Listen to Joey Bada$$ and Kirk Knight’s throwback joint “Gazzliona” below.