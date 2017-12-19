John Legend has been cast in the title role in NBC’s next live musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, it was announced Tuesday morning (Dec. 19) on NBC’s Today show. Legend is an Oscar, Tony and 10-time Grammy winner, who also joins the team of executive producers for the musical, officially titled Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!

“We’re all overjoyed to have world-class musical artist and producer John Legend starring as Jesus,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

“This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn’t anyone better to bring this story to a new audience. His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way.”

The musical’s lyricist Tim Rice added, “John Legend is a superstar. As a performer, his voice is infectious and effortless. As an actor, he is believable and honest. I’m thrilled he will be able to share his portrayal of Jesus with the world.”

Meanwhile, Legend said, “I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

The singer joins rock star Alice Cooper in the cast of the production, set to air live on Easter Sunday April 1. It was announced earlier this month that Cooper will play King Herod. The musical will be helmed by five-time Tony British theater director David Leveaux whose credits include the 2008 Broadway revival of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Kevin Kline and Jennifer Garner, as well as Broadway productions of Fiddler on the Roof, The Glass Menagerie and Romeo and Juliet.

The 1971 musical, which was nominated for five Tonys, is based on the final week of Jesus’ life. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! will be produced by Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Zadan/Meron Productions and executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius.

Legend was overjoyed to get a stamp of approval from Lloyd Weber, who wrote the music for the 1970 original. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was pretty psyched about the addition to the cast as well.

The rock opera will be staged in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

Just woke up to Andrew LLoyd Webber tweeting about me. It’s a good day. https://t.co/QfIivg1N8k — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 19, 2017

John Legend has earned his last name so many times over can’t WAIT for this https://t.co/b1pW2RoipB — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 19, 2017

