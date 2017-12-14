So Lost: Jorja Smith Gives Fans An Amazing Frank Ocean Cover

Jorja Smith is one voice we’ll be listening to on repeat for the foreseeable future. As she makes her way across the world on tour dates, the gifted singer dropped off a sultry cover of Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange favorite, “Lost.”

READ: Kali Uchis And Jorja Smith Reveal Kaleidoscopic Dream World In “Tyrant” Video

Listen to Jorja’s Spotify release and her Brits session below.