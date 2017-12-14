So Lost: Jorja Smith Gives Fans An Amazing Frank Ocean Cover
Jorja Smith is one voice we’ll be listening to on repeat for the foreseeable future. As she makes her way across the world on tour dates, the gifted singer dropped off a sultry cover of Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange favorite, “Lost.”
Listen to Jorja’s Spotify release and her Brits session below.
♥️ Check out my @Spotify singles – Teenage Fantasy & a Special cover ✨https://t.co/Xq9dPUekRy
— JMoney (@JorjaSmith) December 13, 2017