Justine Skye Embraces Her No Strings Attached Relationship In New Video, “Don’t Think About It”

The stylish and beautiful Justine Skye’s debut album, Ultraviolent is on the way. Today, the Brooklyn native released the brand new music visuals for her raunchy song, “Don’t Think About It.”

Over infectious, and body-shaking production, the Purple Unicorn slays with lustful lyrics about a carefree relationship with her physical crush.

“Every time I think about us/I know I’m cool ‘cause I know it ain’t love/I know I’m cool ’cause I know it ain’t, trust/We about that all day loving, all night/Don’t think about it/Every time I think about this/I know I’m cool ’cause I know what this is/I know I’m cool ’cause I-I’ma re-list/We about that all day loving, all night/Don’t think about it,” sings the Roc Nation artist.

Ultraviolet comes after JS’s 2016 project, 8 Ounces (2016), and will feature Jeremih and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

