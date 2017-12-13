Keaton Jones’ family history has taken a number of twists and turns since the young boy’s name popped up on social media and news sites last week. Following reports of his mother’s alleged racist behavior, TMZ reports that the 11-year-old’s father also spewed racist vitriol on his personal Facebook page.

Shawn White, who’s serving time since 2015 in a Tennessee jail for a probation violation that stems from a 2012 aggravated assault charge, boasted memes that supported “Aryan Pride” and even tattoos that indicated his allegiance to white supremacy groups – one tattoo projects the words “Pure Breed.”

A video of Jones recalling an incident with bullies at his middle school found its way to a countless number of celebrities’ Instagram and Twitter profiles. While people shared their sympathies, his family’s background left others in a state of uncertainty. Reportedly, a GoFundMe has amassed over $50,000. His mother, Kimberly Jones also came under fire after photos of the Confederate flag and other controversial statements on race in America surfaced.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an unidentified New Jersey man launched a GoFundMe in Keaton’s name. The site notes those who donated money were offered refunds but those who decided to still offer up their funds will help Jones’ family get an early start on his college fund or it’ll be donated to the Rachel’s Challenge charity.

