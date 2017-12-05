Kehlani follows the release of her “Honey” single with a picturesque new video for the SweetSexySavage song. Directed by David Camarena, the Bay Area singer and a lover get away from the city life as they hit California’s rural areas for a little alone time.

Last week (Nov. 30), Kehlani gave a heartfelt speech after being honored with the Rule Breaker award at Billboard’s 2017 Women in Music event in Los Angeles, California.

“Being acknowledged for breaking rules in a positive light is so important to me,” Kehlani told the crowd. “My entire career, I’ve been very outspoken … I just have to speak up. It hits me in the gut.”

Watch the singer’s “Honey” video as well as her performance at Billboard’s 2017 Women In Music event below.

