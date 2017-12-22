The TDE family dropped visuals to our favorite tracks Thursday (Dec.), with Kendrick Lamar giving us a hint about his role in the Black Panther soundtrack.

In the “LOVE.” video, Kendrick and co-director Dave Meyers cleverly place a clapperboard at the 1:54 mark reading, ““B.Panther soundtrack coming soon.”

CREDIT: YouTube

Back in July, Lamar’s track “DNA.” was used in the second teaser for the Ryan Coogler-directed film, a decision the entire cast supported. “As soon as I heard it on his album for the first time I said, ‘They should use that song,'” Chadwick Boseman said during Comic-Con. “I just thought it would fit. I didn’t know if they’d do it or not, but I thought it was perfect.”

Coogler also felt Lamar words on the track were fitting for the world of Wakanda. “The lyrics are amazing — a lot of Kendrick’s are,” Coogler said. “It’s actually oddly literal for our trailer’s purposes — and I think a lot of the cultural things we’re dealing with in Wakanda are in the zeitgeist in the African American community.”

We’re glad everyone is on board for a Kendrick-filled soundtrack. Other acts on the soundtrack include Vince Staples and a remix of Gil Scott Heron’s “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”

Check out “LOVE.” below.