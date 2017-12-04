Kendrick Lamar detailed that his Grammy-nominated studio-album DAMN. is also coherent when played in reverse, and the special collector’s edition of the LP does just that.

The collector’s edition, a limited release, is available at Microsoft’s online store, and plays the album from “DUCKWORTH.” to “BLOOD.”

“It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm,” Lamar told MTV News regarding speculation about the album’s intentionally reversible tracklisting. “It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”

Whether you play the album front-ways or backwards, fans and critics alike have fallen in love with K. Dot’s latest joint. The album garnered seven Grammy nominations for the 60th Annual ceremony, including Album Of The Year.