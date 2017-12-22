Love exists in all of us as Kendrick Lamar showcases in the video for DAMN. cut, “LOVE.” featuring Zacari.

The wordsmith dropped the video Friday (Dec. 22), keeping up his cinematic magic with Dave Myers and his directorial pseudonym, the little homies with Top Dawg President Dave Free.

READ 15 Kendrick Lamar Quotes That Showcase His Musical Authenticity

The duo previously directed 2016’s “Alright” and DAMN. videos like “HUMBLE,” and “DNA.”

The video features plenty of black girl magic, eclectic art and a small backstory with the rapper and his love interest.

CREDIT: YouTube

CREDIT: YouTube

CREDIT: YouTube

CREDIT: YouTube

Watch “LOVE.” up top.

READ VIBE’s Staff Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Album, ‘DAMN.’