Besides his lyrical prowess on wax, Kendrick Lamar also has a penchant for solid footwear. The “Humble” rapper created three Classic “Club C” sneakers with Reebok back in 2016. Since then, he announced a new partnership with Nike on social media.

Now sneakerheads are in luck when Kung-Fu Kenny recently unveiled the new “Don’t Trip” Nike Cortez sneaker. The kicks are red, white and black paired with the phrase, “Don’t Trip” emblazoned across the laces. This is a major feat for the Compton native, who announced on Instagram that he’s been a fan of the Cortez sneaker since “day one.”

“Kendrick has an authentic, genuine love of Nike and we’re looking forward to partnering with him on some exciting projects,” Nike told The Fader earlier this year.