Kendrick Lamar’s First Signature Nike Sneaker Set For Release On Grammy Night

While thousands of music heads will be tuned into the 2018 Grammy Awards, a heap of hypebeasts will have their eyes set on the latest sneaker drop — Kendrick Lamar’s custom Nike Cortez is set to drop on the same night.

Kendrick is releasing his much-hyped Nike Cortez collaboration in tandem with the 2018 Grammy Awards, which is appropriate for the rapper’s mega year. The “Humble.” MC is nominated in seven categories: album of the year, record of the year, best rap album, best rap song, best rap performance, best music video and best rap/sung collaboration.

Lamar’s collab comes just months after announcing his partnership with Nike following a collaboration with Reebok earlier this year. The Compton rapper recently previewed the sneaker on his Instagram, which revealed the crimson and white-colored sneaker with “Don’t Trip” written on a ribbon above the laces.

The “Cortez Kenny” sneaker will retail for $100 and will be available for purchase through Nike’s SNKRS app on January 28.

