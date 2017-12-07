Award-winning singer and selfie queen Keri Hilson enjoyed fan love this week when one of her biggest admirers created one funny birthday present.

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), a Twitter user by the name of kingtrell sent Keri’s way a video montage of “their” best moments to the tune of her smash hit “Knock You Down.” “Happy Birthday bae, hope you enjoy your day, Love you”

Happy Birthday bae 😋 @KeriHilson hope you enjoy your day, Love you 😘 pic.twitter.com/tu2GFRpVV6 — ⚜️ 9-3 (@kingtrelll) December 5, 2017

In good fun, Hilson replied to the viral video Thursday (Dec. 7). “Another year with you babe…almost feels unreal,” she tweeted.

The singer has teased new music in the past, but in the meantime, jam out to this Keri-themed playlist here.

