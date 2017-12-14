For the first 20 minutes of an hour-long interview, Kevin Hart spoke to The Breakfast Club about what life has been like since it was revealed he cheated on his then pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish. While the Jumanji star didn’t go into full detail about the current investigation, which spawned from his cheating, Hart said for a while everything at home wasn’t peaches and cream.

“Your woman isn’t a f**king rug. You ‘gon get some sh*t. It’s a cold house. It’s a very cold house for a minute and rightfully so. There’s good days and bad days. Take your humble pie and you f**king eat it,” Hart said.

Charlamagne Tha God cut right to the chase at the start of the interview asking the bestselling author about his cheating scandal to which the 38-year-old blatantly admitted he’s wrong.

“I’m guilty. I’m wrong. Me being wrong I’m going to face the music. I’m going to go home. I’m going to address it. I’m going to make my wife fully aware of the situation that I have now put us in, and I am hoping she has a heart to where she can forgive me, and understand this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f**king massive mistake,” Hart said.

Back in September, Hart took to social media to offer a then cryptic apology to his wife and family for a transgression he made. Shortly after, a video surfaced of Hart and a woman, which thus confirmed the error in judgment was indeed cheating.

Yee, speaking on behalf of women, asked was it a lack of love that made him cheat on his wife of two years. Hart, along with Envy and Charlamagne who have all cheated on their wives, unanimously said their cheating had nothing to do with their significant other.

“I will never try and debate and go back and forth with the levels of emotion and the understanding that a woman needs to know for why something happened. I get it,” Hart said. “Women are women and men are men. There’s always going to be a difference there. With that being said, it’s something that you’re going to have to understand that your woman’s going to go through and be patient and literally give your woman the time that she needs to recover from that and afterwards and still know that sh*t will come back up. There’s days we’re riding in the car and I catch her starring at the side of my face. I act like I don’t feel it.”

