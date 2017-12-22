Kevin Hart Clarifies ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Remake

Kevin Hart has a blockbuster lined up for almost every season each year. The in-demand comedian/actor lives the motto “the sky’s the limit” when it’s time to prepare for his next film, but when he mentioned a possible remake of a classic, the 38-year-old multi-millionaire was met with opposition.

In a previous article published by CinemaBlend, Hart hinted at walking in late actor Robin Williams’ shoes when asked which performer from the 90s would he like to emulate onscreen. That’s when he brought up Williams’ role in Mrs. Doubtfire. “That was a very amazing performance on both ends for him,” Hart said. “I think that’s one I’d love to get to play in.”

Since that revelation, Hart took to Twitter to clarify his remarks citing false news surrounding his comments. “I was asked if I could jump into robin Williams body and do one of his movies which one would it be…” he wrote. “I said Mrs Doubtfire. It was a hypothetical questions…never said anything about a remake.”

This is completely false. I was asked if I could jump into robin Williams body and do one of his movies which one would it be….I said Mrs Doubtfire. It was a hypothetical question…never said anything about a remake. #FalseNews https://t.co/7teD9KDdHO — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 19, 2017

The famed comedian recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Eniko Parrish Hart. He’s also celebrating the release of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, another Williams classic.