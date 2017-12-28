Keyshia Cole is being mandated by court to shell out six figures for an incident that took place in Birdman’s Los Angeles condo in 2014, TMZ reports.

The “Love” singer was sued by Sabrina Mercadel who was at Birdman’s home when Cole showed up in the middle of the night and reportedly attacked her. Initially, Cole allegedly thought Birdman was cheating on her with Mercadel. The victim says the famed R&B singer assaulted her. After the incident, Birdman—who’s recently been rumored to be with Toni Braxton—broke up with Cole.

Because Cole allegedly did not show up to court, the lawsuit was finalized with a pending payment to Mercadel of $100,635. Reportedly, the plaintiff was initially after a whopping $4 million.

This isn’t Cole’s first run in with the law. In 2014, she was facing a possible 30-day sentence over a 2004 arrest warrant due to a DUI, which occurred in 2002.