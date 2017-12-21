“American Teen” singer Khalid has teamed up with alt-rock maverick band Imagine Dragons for a mash-up of their respective smashes “Thunder” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” The song was released digitally on Tuesday (Dec. 19) after the two acts recently performed the medley at the American Music Awards in November.

The track begins bare, with booming kick drums, a crisp snare, rattling hi-hats and Khalid’s warm vocals. But less than a minute in it swiftly transitions into the familiar boombing strains of “Thunder,” with Imagine Dragons lead vocalist Dan Reynolds taking the driver’s seat, leading the song into a chorus which intermixes both tunes seamlessly.

The monster mash-up caps a strong musical year for both Khalid and Imagine Dragons, with both nominated for Grammys. “Thunder” remains at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, after having spent 33 weeks charting; the single peaked at No. 4. Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke” peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100, spending 22 weeks on the charts.

Imagine Dragons have established a reputation for performing unexpected medleys, having also previously recorded and performed a mash-up of “M.A.A.D. City” and “Radioactive” with Kendrick Lamar at the 2014 Grammy awards show.

Check out “Thunder/Young Dumb & Broke” below.

This story was originally posted Billboard.