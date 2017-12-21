Kodak Black is coming off one of the most successful yet troublesome years of his life. At different points he was sitting in jail with an uncertain future, and then bounced back with a string of hit records and projects.

This week, the Florida rapper is back on his grind with his “Cut Throat” music video. Kodak uses the visuals to further reiterate that fact that he’s here to stay for a long, long time.

Watch the new video below.