Kodak Black & PnB Rock Salute Their “Day One” Crew In Their New Song

Kodak Black has been through way too much this year due to his legal troubles. Yet, through it all, his family at Atlantic Records and his Sniper Gang haven’t even thought about leaving his side. It’s clear that Kodak realized he can’t fail the support system he has behind him, and felt compelled to let the world know about his “day one” crew.

READ: Kodak Black Refuses To Change His Ways In “Cut Throat” (Video)

As a Christmas gift to all, Kodak and his Sniper Gang dropped off their brand new compilation album Baptized N Blood. Kodak jumps on seven of 18 tracks featured on the LP along with Project Pooh, John Wicks, and Mr. Flipper. However, the album’s intro “Day One” allows Kodak and his fellow label mate PnB Rock to kick things off by paying homage to their original cliques.

Cop Sniper Gang’s new LP now and listen to Kodak Black and PnB Rock’s new collaboration “Day One” below.