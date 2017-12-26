Watch Farruko’s “Krippy Kush (Remix)” Video With Bad Bunny, Rvssian, Nicki Minaj, Travi$ Scott & 21 Savage

In a year where many collaborations between Anglo and Latin singers have been on demand, stars Farruko, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Rvssian and Bad Bunny have joined forces to give us the “Krippy Kush” remix video.

The directed by Eif Rivera (French Montana, Kanye West, 50 Cent) video — which dropped Friday evening (Dec. 22) — goes to another level. The clip begins with a battle between policemen and the singers. Minaj then appears wearing her daring outfits throughout the video while rapping her lyrics with Farruko. In other scenes, Travis Scott and Bad Bunny add their own style to spice up the video.

The “Krippy Kush” remix was released over a month ago with a lyric video which included 21 Savage. Watch the remix video below.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.