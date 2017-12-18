Kur’s Word Is His Bond On New Song, “All I Got”

Philly’s street rapper, Kur has been paying his dues, and making his name known in the music industry. Earlier this year, the rookie rapper released his mixtape dubbed, Da 9 , and now he returns with a new song before the holidays.

READ: Kur Takes Us Into The Life Of “Smokers” In New Video

Over the weekend, the “Come Back” rapper uploaded a new song titled, “All I Got” to his Soundcloud page. With Kyduh’s menacing production, Kur waste no time relaying his message that he’s focused on his paper and will not hesitate to knuckle-up with a foe.

READ: Philly’s Kur And PnB Rock Join Forces On “Not Today”

“Ain’t wasting no time/Ain’t making no excuses/Can’t sit on my ass, I gotta go get it/I see all these bitches, they looking, they choosing, they all about cash, they gold-diggers/Perfecting my craft, I’m so different/In a bucket with crabs, it’s so vicious,” raps the hungry MC.

READ: Kur Flees For His Life In The “Come Back” (Video)

Also last week, Kur released “Homage” and “I.T.” At the top of 2017, Kur dropped his 180 mixtape and just last month, the Philly bull released the music visuals for “Smokers.”

Stream “All I Got,” “Homage” and “I.T.” below.

“All I Got”



“Homage”



“I.T.”

