Kyle’s Childhood Home Is ‘In Ashes’ After Ventura Fires
Massive brush fires have been devastating Southern California since Monday, burning more than 50,000 acres in Ventura and forcing 38,000 residents to evacuate their homes. Kyle, a Ventura County native, was directly affected by the disaster, revealing that his childhood home had burned down.
The rapper posted a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday (Dec. 5) with the devastating caption: “Just saw the house I grew up in in ashes…this is hard to watch.”
“All of my old neighbors and so many more have lost everything,” he continued.
The “iSpy” singer shared the phone number that those interested in donating can text, adding, “I’ll be reaching out to a lot of people today for help, to do whatever we can to rebuild the homes and live of everyone affected. Please pray for my city and everyone in it.”
Just saw the house I grew up in in ashes.. this is so hard to watch. Such a beautiful city with so many amazing people who’s lives have been devastated by this fire. My neighborhood is in ashes all of my old neighbors and so many more have lost everything. The Ventura county fire department has been working incredibly hard to save the city, but we still have a long fight ahead of us and we all will need to step up and lend a hand to someone in need. Ill be reaching out to a lot of people today for help, to do whatever we can to rebuild the homes and lives of everyone affected. Please pray for my city and everyone in it. I can’t believe this… Stay strong everyone, and if you can please donate. Text UWVC to 41444 and 100% of donations go directly to those affected by the fire.
