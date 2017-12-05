Lecrae rose out of the trenches, and now the Grammy-nominated MC is on his eighth studio album, All Things Work Together, which was released in September. This week, the god-like rapper unveiled the brand new visuals for his motivational song titled, “Broke.”

READ: Lecrae Says Being “Broke” Made Him Rich

In the Daniel Henry-directed video, the Houston, TX. native is seen walking through a fluorescent-lighted discount store while pushing an empty shopping cart. Other scenes include a couple sitting inside a small bedroom looking depressed, and the another clip shows an adolescent boy eating, what appears to be, cereal for dinner.

READ: After Charlottesville Protests, Lecrae Helped UVA Students Who Felt Unsafe Transfer Schools

“Never had the door kicked in by the feds while I’m laying in the bed on the bread that I’m gon’ blow (woop!), uh/But I do know what it feel like to go to school with the knock off shoes/Eating free lunch trying to act all cool” raps Lecrae.

Watch the video above.