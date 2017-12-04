LaVar Ball Removes His Son LiAngelo From UCLA

According to ESPN, Big Baller Brand head honcho LaVar Ball pulled his middle child, LiAngelo, out of college. LiAngelo was a student and athlete at UCLA.

“We are exploring other options with Gelo,” the eldest Ball said. “He’s out of there.”

LiAngelo made headlines in November when he and two of his UCLA teammates were caught shoplifting in China. The incident escalated when Donald Trump and LaVar got into a war of words regarding the removal of the players from Chinese jail. LiAngelo and his teammates were suspended from the team after the incident.

The middle Ball did not play a single game as a member of the UCLA team, and his father said that his suspension was worse than the punishment he received in China.

“I’m not sitting back and waiting,” LaVar said. “He wasn’t punished this bad in China. We get back over here and the consequences were even stiffer than China. So basically they’re in jail here.I’m going to make him way better for the draft than UCLA ever could have.”