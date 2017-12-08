The legend of LaVar Ball includes his stealthy business practices, his sons’ basketball careers and now, an animated gif of himself dunking on President Donald Trump.

After Ball refused to show Trump any form of gratitude for his alleged influence in son’s LiAngelo shoplifting incident in China, the two exchanged several social media shots.

The static between the two seemed to have calmed down– that was until Thursday (Dec. 7) when LaVar posted the gif of Trump hitting the floor in despair. Keeping up his blunt persona, the tweet mentioned Trump’s official handle.

It’s been nearly a whole day since the tweet viral, with no spicy talk from Trump. This can be a good thing, as the No. 45 has bigger fish to fry with his former heads of his administration.

But with or without a political response, when the reaction to the gif is paired with Lonzo’s game-winning play in the latest Lakers’ victory; it is clear to see that the Ball family took home two W’s yesterday.