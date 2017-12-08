Heckling Spectator Tells LeBron James To “Stop Crying”
On Monday evening (Dec. 4), the Cleveland Cavaliers traveled to the Windy City to play against the Chicago Bulls. Although the Cavs walked away with a win (113-91), the team’s bench was met with one persistent naysayer who decided to aim his verbal jabs at LeBron James.
Posted by sports news website Foot Basket, the court-side heckler repeatedly told James to “stop crying.” He even poked fun at the three-time NBA champion’s hairline and highlighted the trade of Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose’s uncertain future with the Cavs.
LeBron to #Bulls fan heckling him: “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me. Bum.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/lC897O7yN1
— FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) December 7, 2017
The basketball fanatic seems to have a history of heckling athletes on the hardwood. According to Foot Basket, this isn’t the fan’s first time trading jabs with the pros.
Him going at Raptors rookie OG Anunoby.
Story: https://t.co/66a1QW6T0r#WeTheNorth #NBA pic.twitter.com/18sIkmfyHQ
— FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) December 8, 2017