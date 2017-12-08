On Monday evening (Dec. 4), the Cleveland Cavaliers traveled to the Windy City to play against the Chicago Bulls. Although the Cavs walked away with a win (113-91), the team’s bench was met with one persistent naysayer who decided to aim his verbal jabs at LeBron James.

Posted by sports news website Foot Basket, the court-side heckler repeatedly told James to “stop crying.” He even poked fun at the three-time NBA champion’s hairline and highlighted the trade of Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose’s uncertain future with the Cavs.

LeBron to #Bulls fan heckling him: “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me. Bum.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/lC897O7yN1 — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) December 7, 2017

The basketball fanatic seems to have a history of heckling athletes on the hardwood. According to Foot Basket, this isn’t the fan’s first time trading jabs with the pros.