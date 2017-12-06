Atlanta just can’t stop, won’t stop producing rap stars, and Lil Baby is another prime candidate for Rookie of the Year in the thriving city. Quality Control Music just welcomed the young artist to the squad with a multi-album record deal.

Partnering with his own 4 Pockets Full team, the conglomerates plan to release to his debut major label album in 2018. For his latest track — the “My Dawg (Remix)” — Baby called on Kodak Black, Quavo and Moneybagg Yo.

Lil Baby’s newly released Too Hard album is available on all streaming platforms now.