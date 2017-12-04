Lil Bibby And Blac Youngsta Are More Than Willing To Do “Sumn”

Lil Bibby hasn’t been unloading much music in 2017, however, he’s been constantly working on his long-awaited Free Crack 4 project. He has revealed that the project is done, but there isn’t a release date. Today, the Chicago rapper joined forces with Blac Youngsta to release a brand new street record titled, “Sumn.”

READ: Lil Bibby Keeps It G “For Real” (Video)

Blac and Bibby hop on DJ L’s production, which is laced with 808s, to further stamp their street credibility. The “You Ain’t Gang” rapper flexes his multi-syllable flow as CMG’s Blac shines on the song’s hook and second verse.

“I’ve been through some hard times/I keep it on me at all times/I keep a .40 when I’m in L.A./I keep a draco when I’m in the A/Ready for war, I got racks in the bank,” raps Bibby.

READ: Lil Bibby Adds Dej Loaf, Kevin Gates & Lil Durk To The “You Ain’t Gang (Remix)”

Listen to “Sumn” above.