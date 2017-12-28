Lil Durk Pours A Shot For His “Dead Ni**as”

Lil Durk is staying consistent with releasing new music. Even as the year closes. Coming off collaborative projects with Lil Reese and Tee Grizzley, a brand new track titled, “Dead Niggas” has surfaced from the Chicago rapper.

With heavy snares highlighting the melodic instrumental, the OTF MC gives his point of view of Chicago’s street life.

“The streets don’t really love you like I love you/Money over bitches, what I love too/Can’t trade in my niggas, ’cause they blood too/And if you thinking that we soft, nigga, fuck you/Pour shots for the dead niggas/We gon’ start something for them dead niggas,” raps Durk on the hook.

Listen to the song above.