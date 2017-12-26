Lil Pump has been loved and hated by many this year, but regardless of what anyone has to say about him, the Florida rapper keeps a smile on his face as he parties his way to the top. After receiving some backlash for his wildly popular “Gucci Gang” music video, Pump reaches back into his bag for a new cut with trap-gawd Zaytoven.

As expected, he uses the rowdy instrumental to floss and brag about his riches. Listen to “Designer” below.