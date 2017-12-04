Lil Uzi Vert Drops Visual For “The Way Life Goes (Remix)”

Lil Uzi Vert finds himself in a sticky situation in the latest visual for his song “The Way Life Goes (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The Grammy-nominee is found tied to a tree in the Daps-directed video, while a pitfall dog barks at him near an empty grave…is it meant for him? Meanwhile, Nicki wields a knife while spitting for the camera in a log cabin, safe from harms way.

The track sans her Minajesty is featured on Uzi’s debut album Luv Is Rage 2, which went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in August.

