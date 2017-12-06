Weezy fans are about to have one holly jolly Christmas. Lil Wayne has announced the release date for his upcoming mixtape, Dedication 6, is set for X-mas Day.

While there’s still no word on when we could be getting the highly-anticipated Tha Carter V, this is still a nice consolation prize for eager fans.

Wayne posted a picture of the mixtape’s cover art and a message to fans via his Twitter page. The artwork features a sketched up Weezy, with white, black and red serving as the main colors. It looks like the drop will be on Datpiff.

“It’s time! Sign up for updates and music before drop date!” the Young Money head honcho wrote on Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 6). “To My fans, I do this for y’all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

The Dedication series of mixtapes have been circulating in the hip-hop world since 2005. All of the tracks on each of the mixtapes were arranged by DJ Drama, and have featured special guests such as T.I., Mack Maine, Drake, Nicki Minaj and J. Cole. Dedication 5 was released in 2013.

