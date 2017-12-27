Lloyd Banks is giving us the perfect setup for what the expect from him in the New Year. On Christmas Eve, the G-Unit wordsmith announced his new freestyle series ‘At Your Request.’ For the next 10 weeks, Banks will drop fresh freestyles over some of your favorite bangers.

He kicked off the series with his “End OF An Era” freestyle, in which he spit over Jadakiss’ “Jason” produced by Swizz Beatz. Now the Queens native delivers his latest freestyle called “Untouchable.”

“Being famous ain’t going to legend you/Ignore the fame they feed you,” Banks raps. “Little n*ggas took the game again, I overcame the season.”

READ: Lloyd Banks Schools The Competition On “History 2″

Banks asserts his confidence throughout his verse over Pusha T’s “Untouchable” produced by Milli Beatz and Timbaland. Lloyd can keep the freestyles coming, but they won’t make us forget about the status of Cold Corner 3.

Listen to Lloyd Banks’ new “Untouchable” freestyle below.